Nov 1 (Reuters) - CXENSE ASA:

* ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS FOR SALE OF ALL ITS 113,123,403 SHARES IN MPORIUM GROUP PLC ​

* ‍SALE OF SHARES IN MPORIUM REPRESENTS ABOUT 21.16% OF VOTING RIGHTS IN MPORIUM​

* ‍SALE OF ALL ITS SHARES IN MPORIUM FOR NET PROCEEDS OF GBP 2.83 MILLION (USD 3.75 MILLION)​