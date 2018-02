Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cybergun Sa:

* ISSUES LAST TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCA) OF 1.8 MILLION EUR NOMINAL VALUE‍​

* ISSUE WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF FINANCING LINE SETTING UP WITH YA II CD LTD FUND