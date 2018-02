Feb 20 (Reuters) - CyberOptics Corp:

* CYBEROPTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* ‍ Q4 SALES, TOTALED $13.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $13.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍ ENDED Q4 OF 2017 WITH AN ORDER BACKLOG OF $11.4 MILLION, UP MODESTLY FROM LEVEL AT END OF Q3​

* ‍SALES OF $12.5 - $13.5 MILLION ARE CURRENTLY FORECASTED FOR Q1 OF 2018 ENDING MARCH 31​

* ‍ SALES OF $12.5 MILLION - $13.5 MILLION ARE CURRENTLY FORECASTED FOR Q1 OF 2018​