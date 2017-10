Sept 20 (Reuters) - Cypress Development Corp:

* Cypress development increases non brokered private placement

* Increased amount to be raised under its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units to up to C$1 million

* ‍Units are being offered at a price of C$0.10 per unit​

* To utilize proceeds from private placement to complete drilling program on Cypress' 100% held Dean and Glory Lithium Projects, Clayton Valley​