Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cyren Ltd:

* CYREN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 REVENUE $7.5 MILLION VERSUS $8.1 MILLION

* CYREN - ‍EXPECTS TO MAKE ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, SALES & MARKETING IN ORDER TO ACCELERATE PRODUCT ROADMAP & INCREASE ENTERPRISE SALES THROUGHOUT 2018​