FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CytoDyn provides update on combination therapy pivotal trial in HIV patients
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 13, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-CytoDyn provides update on combination therapy pivotal trial in HIV patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - CytoDyn Inc

* CytoDyn provides update on pro 140 combination therapy pivotal trial in HIV patients following constructive meeting with FDA

* CytoDyn Inc - ‍interim efficacy analysis of primary endpoint to be conducted in coming weeks​

* CytoDyn - ‍FDA confirmed number, type of evaluable patients required for submission of BLA for pro 140 as a combination therapy​

* CytoDyn - ‍FDA accepted 40 patients currently enrolled in phase 2b/3 pivotal combination trial as evaluable

* CytoDyn - ‍FDA further agreed that data monitoring committee can conduct interim efficacy analysis of primary endpoint for pro 140 trial

* CytoDyn - ‍FDA confirmed 50 patients to be required to complete HIV drug trial, to allow flexibility in enrollment criteria for remaining 10 patients​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.