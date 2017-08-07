BRIEF-Cytomx Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $ 0.69​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cytomx Therapeutics Inc
* Cytomx announces second quarter 2017 financial results and mid-year update webcast conference call
* Q2 revenue $8.8 million versus $3.1 million
* Q2 revenue view $6.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cytomx Therapeutics Inc - as of June 30, 2017, Cytomx had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $335.9 million
* Cytomx Therapeutics- based upon current operating plan, company expects its existing capital resources will be sufficient to fund operations into 2020
* Cytomx Therapeutics Inc - remain on track to disclose data from initial probody clinical trials in 2018
* Cytomx Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $ 0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: