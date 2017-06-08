BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces publication of long-term follow-up data for cancer recurrences following use of Cytori cell therapy

June 8 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Cytori Therapeutics announces publication of long-term follow-up data for cancer recurrences following use of Cytori cell therapy

* Cytori Therapeutics says therapy related to breast reconstruction following partial mastectomy and radiation for breast cancer treatment

* Cytori Therapeutics - none of ten patients experienced cancer recurrence or new cancer formation through a median of 8.5 years of follow up