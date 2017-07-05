FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CytoSorbents receives additional $5 mln in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 11:25 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-CytoSorbents receives additional $5 mln in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - CytoSorbents Corp

* CytoSorbents receives additional $5 million in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank

* CytoSorbents Corp - on June 30, received an additional $5 million from Life Sciences Group of Bridge Bank

* CytoSorbents Corp - intends to use proceeds from loan to provide working capital to fund ongoing operations and to support clinical trials

* CytoSorbents -On June 30, elected to drawdown extra $5 million of funding available under loan, security agreement, bringing total borrowings under facility to $10 million

* CytoSorbents - as result of additional drawdown, period of interest-only payments on both term loans is extended by six months through Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.