a month ago
BRIEF-CytoSorbents receives additional $5 mln in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank
July 5, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-CytoSorbents receives additional $5 mln in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - CytoSorbents Corp

* CytoSorbents receives additional $5 million in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank

* CytoSorbents Corp - on June 30, received an additional $5 million from Life Sciences Group of Bridge Bank

* CytoSorbents Corp - intends to use proceeds from loan to provide working capital to fund ongoing operations and to support clinical trials

* CytoSorbents -On June 30, elected to drawdown extra $5 million of funding available under loan, security agreement, bringing total borrowings under facility to $10 million

* CytoSorbents - as result of additional drawdown, period of interest-only payments on both term loans is extended by six months through Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

