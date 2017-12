Dec 14 (Reuters) - CYTOTOOLS AG:

* DERMATOOLS AND CYTOPHARMA RECEIVE OVER € 1 MILLION IN FRESH CAPITAL

* INCREASED ITS SHARES IN DERMATOOLS BIOTECH GMBH AND CYTOPHARMA GMBH IN CONTEXT OF CAPITAL INCREASES

* CYTOTOOLS RAISES STAKE IN DERMATOOLS BIOTECH TO ALMOST 58% AND IN CYTOPHARMA TO MORE THAN 47%