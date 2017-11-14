BRIEF-Czech competition watchdog: mobile market untransparent but no grounds to act

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Czech telecoms market

* Czech competition watchdog UOHS says its probe has not shown violations of competition in mobile phone market, no reason to launch proceedings

* Says overall mobile market works better for corporate clients than for individuals

* Says mobile market segments non-transparent, differences between offerings for individuals and large corporations or public sector customers are huge

* Says market for individuals requires more analysis for potential ex-ante regulation even though no possibility to act from the point of competition law; consulting with telecoms regulator CTU, will devote detailed attention to the sector

* Market players are O2 Czech Republic, T-Mobile , Vodafone, plus virtual operators;

* Telecoms regulator CTU said in August there was no effective competition in residential mobile phone market and proposed it should be subject to ex-ante regulation Further company coverage: