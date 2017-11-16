BRIEF-Czech firm Pegas confirms 2017 EBITDA outlook at 43-50 mln euros

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* confirms 2017 outlook for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 43-50 million euros

* in the third quarter, EBITDA dropped by 9 percent year-on-year to 10.3 million euros due to the effect of the polymer price pass-through mechanism

* the artificial textile maker reports third quarter revenues rose by 9 percent to 55.7 million euros

* net profit falls by 87 percent to 0.7 million euros in the third quarter mainly due to unrealised foreign exchange changes booked in the compared periods Further company coverage: (Prague bureau)