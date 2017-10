Oct 13 (Reuters) - D B Realty Ltd

* Clarifies on news item ‍“DB Realty falls 7 percent after LIC Housing Finance files insolvency plea against co in NCLT”​

* LIC has filed application by financial creditor to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process against co for recovery of outstanding money‍​

* Setllement talks in progress between LIC Housing Finance, co Source text - bit.ly/2g7BATJ Further company coverage: