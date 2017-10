Aug 9 (Reuters) - D-box Technologies Inc

* D-Box technologies announces its first quarter results

* D-Box technologies inc -qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $0.006

* D-Box technologies inc - d-box anticipates long-term upward trend in revenue to continue​

* D-Box technologies inc qtrly revenue $‍8.1mln versus $7.6​ million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: