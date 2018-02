Jan 31 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co Ab:

* PRESS RELEASE - D. CARNEGIE & CO SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR A POTENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO APPROX. SEK 1,500M

* ‍SEES POTENTIAL FOR VALUE-CREATING CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN ITS CURRENT PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AND FOR GROWING ITS PORTFOLIO​

* ‍RESOLVED TO CALL FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 23 FEBRUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)