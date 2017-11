Nov 15 (Reuters) - DADA SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE INCREASES TO EUR 50.9 MILLION BY 7 PERCENT YOY

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD APPOINTS ENRICO GRASSO CHAIRMAN BY CO-OPTATION FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF FABIO CECCARELLI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)