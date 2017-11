Nov 29 (Reuters) - Daejin DMP Co Ltd :

* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd and 3rd series convertible bonds to 3,540 won/share from 4,161 won/share, effective Nov. 29

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DdTfA8;goo.gl/fN85Br

