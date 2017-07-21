FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 21, 2017 / 4:29 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Dah Chong Hong announces acquisition of Mercedes-Benz and Audi dealership companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd

* Unit and Ciji Holding Group entered into the MB SPA

* Deal at a consideration for MB SPA is in the amount of rmb807.7 million

* Kunming Dah Chong Hong Management and Consulting Limited and the Audi sellers enter the Audi Spa

* Pursuant to MB SPA, MB seller agreed to sell MB Target Equity

* Audi sellers are Gong Jianquan And Shi Xuequan

* Unit conditionally agreed to purchase and audi sellers conditionally agreed to sell audi target equity for consideration of of rmb113.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

