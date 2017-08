Aug 2 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

* Says it and U.S.-based unit Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. have agreed to enter into a program to settle, on behalf of all defendants, pending product liability litigation against various Daiichi Sankyo and Forest entities

* According to the settlement agreement, it and unit will pay settlement fund of $300 million to plaintiffs

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/82sfb2

