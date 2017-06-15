FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
June 15, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Daikokuya Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August

* Says two entities will cooperate on productive store management structure construction and efficiency of operation

* Says SPO Entertainment Inc will acquire all shares of Brand off Co.,Ltd, on condition that unit CITIC XINBANG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION LTD acquires 30 percent stake in SPO Entertainment Inc

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jHN9Um

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

