Feb 8 (Reuters) - Daily Journal Corp:

* DAILY JOURNAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $10.25 MILLION VERSUS $9.99 MILLION

* FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, CO RECORDED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $16.85 MILLION ON PRETAX LOSS OF $2.1 MILLION

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.67