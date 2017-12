BRIEF-Daily Mail owner DMGT full-year profit falls 13 pct to 226 mln stg

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust P L C :

* FINAL DIVIDEND 15.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 22.7 PENCEPER SHARE

* FULL-YEAR ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX £226M -13%​

* ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE 55.6P -1%​

* ‍CONSUMER: ENCOURAGING PERFORMANCE FROM DMG MEDIA; REVENUE UP UNDERLYING 1%, ADJUSTED PROFIT UP UNDERLYING 10%, WITH MAILONLINE MOVING INTO OPERATING PROFIT DURING FINAL QUARTER​

* ‍B2B: REVENUE UP UNDERLYING 2% AND ADJUSTED PROFIT DOWN UNDERLYING 15%, REFLECTING RMS(ONE) AMORTISATION, PLANNED INVESTMENT AT XCELIGENT AND CHALLENGING TRADING AT GENSCAPE​

* ‍A PROCESS IS CURRENTLY UNDER WAY TO DISPOSE OF EDR, US COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION BUSINESS​

* ‍IN FY 2018, UNDERLYING RATE OF DECLINE OF DMG MEDIA'S REVENUES IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS​