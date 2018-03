March 6 (Reuters) - Daimler AG:

* DAIMLER SAYS FEBRUARY CAR SALES UP 6.3 PERCENT

* DAIMLER SAYS FEBRUARY MERCEDES-BENZ BRANDED CAR SALES UP 5.4 PERCENT, SMART BRANDED CAR SALES DOWN 9.8 PERCENT

* DAIMLER SAYS FEBRUARY SALES UP 18.6 PERCENT IN CHINA, UP 1.8 PERCENT IN EUROPE, UP 1 PERCENT IN U.S. Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)