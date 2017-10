Oct 6 (Reuters) - Daimler

* Says Mercedes-Benz Cars Sept sales up 3.7 percent to 233,655 vehicles

* Says Mercedes-Benz brand Sept sales up 4.5 percent to 220,894 vehicles

* Says Mercedes-Benz Sept sales up 2.3 percent in Europe, up 11.4 percent in China, down 1.7 percent in U.S. Further company coverage: