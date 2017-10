Oct 25 (Reuters) - Daimler AG

* ‍Says its supervisory board approves first steps to strengthen divisional structure​

* Says ‍project is being continued in close consultation with representatives of employees​

* Says ‍neither board of management nor supervisory board of Daimler AG has made a final decision on implementing new structure​

* Says ‍both boards will come to a final resolution only after ongoing assessments and negotiations have been completed​