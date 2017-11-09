FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dairy Crest Group ‍HY revenue up 16 pct to 220.1 mln stg​
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 9, 2017 / 7:31 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Dairy Crest Group ‍HY revenue up 16 pct to 220.1 mln stg​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc

* H1 revenue from continuing operations rose 16 percent to 220.1 million stg

* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 6.3 penceper share

* ‍HY revenue up 16 pct to £220.1m​

* ‍HY profit before tax £151.4m versus. £15.6m​

* ‍HY net debt £281.4m versus. £262.3m​

* HY ‍interim dividend 6.3p versus. 6.2p​

* Dairy Crest Group Plc - ‍“expect to accelerate sales of demineralised whey and gos in second half of this year​”

* Dairy Crest Group Plc - ‍“expect butter input costs to continue to be challenging for remainder of year​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.