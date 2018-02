BRIEF-Dairy Crest Says ‍Outlook For Full Year Remains In Line With Expectations

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc:

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS.​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR GROUP WAS WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR FOR NINE MONTH PERIOD​

* ‍KEY BRANDS DELIVERED REVENUE GROWTH OF 7% FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF YEAR.​

* ‍CREAM PRICE HAS FALLEN IN RECENT MONTHS AND COUNTRY LIFE PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY WILL PICK UP IN 2018​

* ‍CATHEDRAL CITY HAS DELIVERED ANOTHER GOOD QUARTER​

* FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 COUNTRY LIFE VOLUMES CONTINUED TO COME UNDER PRESSURE FROM CONSIDERABLE INCREASE IN COST OF CREAM OVER LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: