Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd

* HY ‍profit attributable to shareholders $213 million versus $199​ million

* Declared interim dividend of US¢6.50 per share

* HY ‍sales $5.51 billion versus $5.56 billion

* Outlook for remainder of year is expected to remain challenging for supermarket and hypermarket activities in Southeast Asia​