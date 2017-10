Aug 10 (Reuters) - Daitobo Co Ltd

* Says it signs a business and capital alliance agreement with First Brothers Co Ltd and Tokyo-based unit of First Brothers Co Ltd on Aug. 10

* Says three entities will cooperate on joint business support, advisory and consignment business

* Says First Brothers Co Ltd and the Tokyo-based unit will acquire 1.5 percent shares of the co

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/27TgcZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)