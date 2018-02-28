BRIEF-Daiwa House Reit Investment to buy properties for 96.98 bln yen and to take out loans and to issue new units

Feb 28(Reuters) - Daiwa House Reit Investment Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 16 properties for 96.98 billion yen in total

* Says it plans to take out loans of 32 billion yen in total to fund the acquisition

* Says it will issue 222,000 new units through public offering and will issue 15,000 new units through private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., with subscription date on April 12 and payment date on April 13

* Proceeds to be mainly used to fund property acquisition and repay loan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Nto5Nq ; goo.gl/ev7beV ; goo.gl/5kMnmS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)