Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dalata Hotel Group Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE 348.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 290.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​

* ‍FY BASIC EPS 37.2 CENTS VERSUS 19.1 CENTS​ YEAR AGO

* ‍BOARD INTENDS TO COMMENCE PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS FROM 2018 ONWARDS​

* ‍TRADING IS MARGINALLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS FOR QUARTER ONE OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)