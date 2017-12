Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dalata Hotel Group Plc:

* ‍TRADING IN FINAL FOUR MONTHS OF YEAR HAS BEEN AS EXPECTED​

* ‍EBITDA FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017 WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍REVPAR AT HOTELS NOW UP 9.5% FOR YEAR TO DATE AS AT END OF NOVEMBER​

* ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT TO LEASE A NEWLY CONSTRUCTED MALDRON HOTEL IN GLASGOW​