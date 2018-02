Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dalata Hotel Group Plc:

* DALATA DEPUTY CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE NET DEBT/EBITDA RATIO CHANGING HUGELY IN 2018

* DALATA DEPUTY CEO SAYS SEEING NO BREXIT IMPACT IN IRELAND, NOT SEEING BIG DIP IN NUMBER OF BRITISH VISITORS

* DALATA DEPUTY CEO SAYS EXPECTS 1,200 ADDITIONAL ROOMS IN DUBLIN MARKET PER YEAR, MARKET CAN EASILY ABSORB INCREASE