Aug 8 (Reuters) - DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG:

* REGULATORY AUTHORITIES APPROVE SPECIAL OPERATING PLAN FOR CONSTRUCTION / UPGRADE AND RECOMMISSIONING OF LANDAU GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT

* ‍IN FIRST STEP, TESTS OF VARIOUS PLANT COMPONENTS WILL BE UNDERTAKEN​

* WILL PROMPTLY PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NEXT STEPS