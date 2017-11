Nov 6 (Reuters) - DALET SA:

* 9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUE EUR 35.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS AIMING FOR NEW GROWTH EXERCISE WITH CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN OF BETWEEN 4% AND 5% AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

* TO BENEFIT FROM A GOOD BACKLOG TO START ITS EXERCISE 2018​ Source text: bit.ly/2izvmgm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)