Nov 20(Reuters) - Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to divest equipment to Dalian Equipment Finance Leasing Co Ltd to finance 300 million yuan to replenish working capital

* Says it will lease back the equipment with a term of five years and interest rate of 6.8 percent

* Says it will purchase the equipment back for 1,000 yuan after the period

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qyCNQw

