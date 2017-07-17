FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber revises H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 17, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber revises H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co Ltd :

* Says it revised H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017

* In the new forecast, co expects FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 171 percent to 220 percent, or to be 35.9 million yuan to 42.4 million yuan, while the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 13.3 million yuan

* In the previous forecast, co expected FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 210 percent to 260 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4XtD9o

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.