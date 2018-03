BRIEF-Dallas Fed President Kaplan Says Trade Discussion Right Now Won't Change His Economic Forecast - CNBC

March 6 (Reuters) -

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT ROBERT KAPLAN SAYS TRADE DISCUSSION RIGHT NOW WON’T CHANGE HIS ECONOMIC FORECAST - CNBC

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT ROBERT KAPLAN SAYS FED SHOULD GET STARTED SOON ON TIGHTENING POLICY - CNBC

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT ROBERT KAPLAN SAYS BASE CASE ON RATE HIKES HASN’T CHANGED, IT IS THREE FOR THIS YEAR - CNBC

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT ROBERT KAPLAN SAYS WE THINK THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WILL GO BELOW 4 PERCENT THIS YEAR - CNBC

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT ROBERT KAPLAN SAYS WE ARE EITHER AT OR BEYOND FULL EMPLOYMENT NOW - CNBC