Aug 14 (Reuters) - DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO

* Q2 NET PROFIT 701.3 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 886.8 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE 1.57 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.75 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF 30 JUNE 2017, DAMAC'S BOOKED SALES FOR H1 STOOD AT 4 BILLION DIRHAMS