BRIEF-Damansara Realty's JV with Kumpulan Perubatan wins project for an estimated 27.62 mln rgt

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Damansara Realty Bhd:

* Has won integrated facilities management project for an estimated 27.62 million rgt in a JV with Kumpulan Perubatan

* An LOA was awarded to the consortium of tmr and Kumpulan Perubatan (Johor) for provision of medical services

* Contract expected to contribute positively to earnings and net assets for the FY ending 31 Dec 2017

* Contract with unit of Petronas Refinery And Petrochemical Corp potential value including optional services contract 35.42 million rgt Source text: (bit.ly/2xuc3fq) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)