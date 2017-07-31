BRIEF-Dana Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

July 31 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:
* Dana Incorporated announces second-quarter 2017 financial results, raises full-year guidance
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Sees FY sales up 8 percent
* Dana Inc sees 2017 full-year sales of $6.8 billion to $7.0 billion
* Dana Inc sees 2017 full-year capital spending of $380 to $420 million
* Dana Inc sees 2017 full-year diluted adjusted EPS of $2.20 to $2.40
* Dana Inc sees 2017 full-year adjusted EBITDA of $790 million to $820 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $6.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dana Inc - sales for Q2 of 2017 totaled $1.84 billion, compared with $1.55 billion in same period of 2016
* Q2 revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: