BRIEF-Danaher says on June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 mln of floating rate senior notes due 2022

June 30 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp

* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027

* Danaher - Floating rate notes will mature on June 30, 2022 and the 2027 notes will mature on June 30, 2027 - SEC Filing

* Danaher Corp - ‍Danaher has applied to list both series of notes on New York Stock Exchange; listing application has been approved by NYSE​

* Danaher Corp - Interest on 2027 notes will be paid annually in arrears on June 30 of each year, commencing on June 30, 2018

* Danaher - Interest on floating rate notes will be paid qtrly in arrears on March 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31 of each year, commencing on Sept. 30