Feb 12 (Reuters) - Danaos Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 1.9 PERCENT TO $114.2 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* ‍"CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH OUR LENDERS REGARDING RESTRUCTURING OUR DEBT, SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF WHICH MATURES ON DECEMBER 31, 2018"​