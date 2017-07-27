BRIEF-Danone expects EDP Noram to have positive growth in H2 - CFO

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 10 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Danone Cfief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis tells analysts on a call:

* Says Danone expects to close Stonyfield sale in early August

* Says expects essential dairy & plant based (EDP) Noram business to have a positive sales growth in h2, margin to improve in h2

* Expects EDP international sales growth to be slightly negative in H2 with an improvement versus H1

* Expects specialized nurition business to have strong sales growth and a solid margin improvement in full year 2017

* Expects waters business to accelerate growth in H2 with an improvement in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

