FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Danone gaining market share in Chinese infant formula market - CFO
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 17, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Danone gaining market share in Chinese infant formula market - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Danone Finance Head Cecile Cabanis tells analysts during a call:

* Danone expects to deliver synergies from WhiteWave acquisition faster than expected this year

* Consumer demand remains subdued in Europe, Brexit also creates uncertainty

* Danone has completed the registration of all its infant milk formula products in China

* Danone expects Q4 to be a strong quarter for early life nutrition business

* Danone expects water business to remain solid for the full year

* Danone says expects essential dairy and plant based (EDP) business in Noram to return to positive territory in Q4

* Danone says expects international EDP sales to improve in Q4 versus Q3 but to remain negative

* SAYSsays early life nutrition market growing strongly in China and Danone is gaining market share

* Danone says turning around Brazil dairy business will take time, no turnaround expected before the course of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.