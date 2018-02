Feb 1 (Reuters) - Danone:

* SAYS ‍DANONE MANIFESTO VENTURES TODAY ANNOUNCES IT HAS TAKEN A STAKE IN HARMLESS HARVEST, A LEADER IN U.S. REFRIGERATED PREMIUM COCONUT WATER AND A FAIR FOR LIFE CERTIFIED ORGANIC PRODUCER​

* ‍DANONE'S VENTURE ARM HAS LED A $30 MILLION INVESTMENT ROUND, ALONGSIDE MOUSSE PARTNERS AS WELL AS OTHER EXISTING AND NEW SHAREHOLDERS​