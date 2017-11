BRIEF-Danske Bank lifts 2017 net profit outlook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - DANSKE BANK

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT ‍15.3​ BILLION DKK VERSUS 14.85 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS ‍AS A RESULT OF DEVELOPMENTS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS, WE ARE REVISING OUR OUTLOOK TO A NET PROFIT FOR YEAR IN RANGE OF DKK 19-21 BILLION​ VS PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED NET PROFIT FOR 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 18-20 BILLION​

* 9-MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME ‍17.4​ BILLION DKK VERSUS 17.28 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS ‍WE MAINTAIN OUR LONGER-TERM AMBITION FOR A RETURN ON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF AT LEAST 12.5%​

* 9-MONTH NET TRADING INCOME ‍6.3​ BILLION DKK VERSUS 6.16 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* CEO SAYS ‍FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF YEAR WERE CHARACTERISED BY POSITIVE MACROECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS, HIGH CUSTOMER ACTIVITY AND INCREASING BUSINESS VOLUMES​

* 9-MONTH LOAN IMPAIRMENT CHARGES -‍632​ MILLION DKK VERSUS -584 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* CEO SAYS ‍OUR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS IN NORWAY AND SWEDEN CONTINUED TO ATTRACT NEW CUSTOMERS, AND OUR LENDING AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY WAS GENERALLY HIGH ACROSS OUR MARKETS​

* CEO SAYS ‍IMPAIRMENTS REMAINED LOW, MAINLY DUE TO LOW INTEREST RATES AND SOLID CREDIT QUALITY​

* Q3 PRETAX PROFIT 6.24‍​ BILLION DKK VERSUS 5.93 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)