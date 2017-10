Oct 25 (Reuters) - DANSKE BANK‘S IRISH UNIT SAYS

* CONFIRMS IT HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT FOR THE SALE OF A PORTFOLIO OF PERFORMING IRISH MORTGAGE LOANS TO PROTEUS FUNDING DAC, AN ENTITY FINANCED BY GOLDMAN SACHS

* THE SALE PRICE IS UNDISCLOSED

* CUSTOMER AGREEMENTS ARE UNAFFECTED BY THE TRANSFER

* THE CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE TRANSACTION