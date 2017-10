Sept 27 (Reuters) - DANTAX A/S

* FY NET SALES DKK 40.3 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 56.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT DKK 5.1 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF DKK ‍​ 13 / EARNINGS PER SHARE

* SEES 2017/18 PROFIT BEFORE INVESTMENTS IN THE ORDER OF DKK ‍ 3-4 MILLION AFTER TAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)